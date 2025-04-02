White House condemns China's military exercises around Taiwan

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 2 de abril, 2025

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt condemned the Chinese Armed Forces' military maneuvers around Taiwan, which included a simulated naval blockade, stating that the U.S. President Donald Trump "is emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait." Leavitt also explained at the press conference that the Republican leader was "reiterating our opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion."

At another point during the press conference, Leavitt emphasized that President Trump views Taiwan as a strategic partner of the United States, highlighting that the U.S. has provided billions of dollars in military aid to help counter the Chinese threat. She also noted that U.S. law mandates the White House to treat threats against Taiwan with "grave concern" and added that the National Security Council has fully briefed the administration on Beijing's military provocations.

Statements from the Chinese and Taiwanese governments

The joint military drills conducted by China around Taiwan involved not only the army but also the missile forces, navy, and air force, serving as a clear show of strength aimed at intimidating the island. In a statement, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense reported tracking 21 warships, a carrier battle group, and 71 Chinese aircraft entering Taiwan's air defense zone.

On its official X account, Taiwan's presidential office strongly condemned the "flagrant military provocations by the Chinese regime," stating that such actions "threaten peace in the Taiwan Strait" and "undermine security" not only on the island but also in "the entire region." Meanwhile, a spokesperson for China’s People’s Liberation Army stated in the country’s state media that the military exercises around Taiwan were merely a "severe warning and a forceful act of containment against Taiwan's independence."

The same spokesperson emphasized that Xi Jinping’s regime has no regrets about the military maneuvers, arguing that the "reunification of China and Taiwan" is an "unstoppable trend" that "will and must happen" as soon as possible. His remarks echoed numerous speeches by the Chinese leader in recent years, in which Xi has openly declared that one of his regime’s primary objectives is to absorb Taiwan in pursuit of his vision of "one China."