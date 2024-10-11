Texas: At least two dead in gas leak at Pemex's Deer Park refinery

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 11 de octubre, 2024

A gas leak at the Deer Park refinery in Texas, owned by the company Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX), left at least two dead and 35 injured, according to the authorities and the company.

"On October 10, 2024, at approximately 5:23 PM, the Deer Park Police Department was notified of a chemical leak involving Hydrogen Sulfide (H25) at the Pemex Oil Refinery. Harris County Sheriff's Office is reporting that 35 Pemex employees were triaged and 2 have been confirmed as deceased," Texas authorities said.

Although emergency services initially alerted citizens living near the refinery to take precautionary measures such as closing doors and windows and not going out into the street to avoid ingesting toxic fumes, it was later assured that, despite the strong odor, they were not in danger.

Meanwhile, PEMEX informed that corresponding investigations are already underway to determine the causes of the leak. In addition, work has already begun to ensure employees can return to their jobs.

This is not the first time that an accident has occurred at this PEMEX refinery. In February 2023, authorities had to go to great lengths to extinguish a fire that broke out in a crude distillation unit at the facility. There were no casualties or injuries.