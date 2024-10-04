More than 19,000 illegal immigrants have been apprehended at the northern border, more than the past 17 years combined

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 4 de octubre, 2024

Border Patrol Sector Swanton (northern border) recorded an unprecedented increase in illegal immigrant encounters so far in 2024. According to Sector Patrol Chief Robert Garcia, agents have apprehended more than 19,222 people from 97 different countries, a number that exceeds the total for the past 17 years combined.

"Border patrol agents in the Swanton sector have detained more than 19,222 subjects from 97 different countries since Oct. 1, 2023, which is more than their last 17 fiscal years combined. Report suspicious border activity in the Swanton sector: 1-800-689-3362," Garcia said in a statement, encouraging citizens to report suspicious border activity.

A drastic increase compared to previous years

The current figures represent a dramatic increase compared to previous years. In 2020, there were 574 immigrants apprehended, a number that has grown each year, reaching 6,925 in 2023. However, the jump to more than 19,000 apprehensions in 2024 has set off alarms due to inaction by the Biden-Harris administration, which is now looking for ways to streamline processing at the northern border to deal with the growing flow of immigration.

The Swanton Sector covers parts of Vermont, New York and New Hampshire, as well as the Canadian territories of Quebec and Ontario.