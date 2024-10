Más de 19.000 inmigrantes ilegales han sido detenidos en la frontera norte, una cifra que supera el total de los últimos 17 años combinados

Border Patrol Agents in Swanton Sector have apprehended more than 19,222 subjects from 97 different countries since October 1, 2023, which is more than its last 17 fiscal years combined.

