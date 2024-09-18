Florida launches its own investigation into second Trump assassination attempt

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 18 de septiembre, 2024

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the state will conduct an investigation into the second assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. The governor called on state agencies to act swiftly and provide full transparency to the public.

"I am assigning this case regarding the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump to the Office of the Statewide Prosecutor ... We have a very strong interest in holding this suspect accountable," the governor said in a statement.

DeSantis highlighted that "it is not in the best interests of our state and nation to have the same federal agencies seeking to prosecute Trump leading this investigation." He further explained that the state of Florida has jurisdiction over "the most serious and easily provable crime": attempted murder.

Meanwhile, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody maintained that the subject violated Florida law and therefore they cannot expect a response from federal authorities.

"Florida is launching its own investigation, and I have directed my statewide prosecutors to assist FDLE and FHP, as we work quickly to uncover the facts behind this latest attempt on President Trump’s life and provide trust and transparency to the American people," Moody maintained.

Ryan Routh was intercepted by Secret Service agents in the vicinity of Donald Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach, Fla., while near a metal fence, armed with an AK-47-style rifle.

Routh faces federal charges for possession of firearms.