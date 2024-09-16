Defendant in Trump assassination attempt faces federal firearms charges

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 16 de septiembre, 2024

The latest details of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump emerged as Ryan Wesley Routh appeared in a West Palm Beach courtroom Monday morning. According to prosecution, he faces federal charges of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, as well as possessing a gun with an altered serial number. Many still expect an attempted murder charge.

Routh pleaded not guilty and will be due back in court on Sept. 23 for a pretrial hearing related to his arrest. His main hearing has been set for Sept. 30. During his courtroom appearance, he was wearing a T-shirt and was seen smiling as he conversed with Kristy R. Militello, the public defender assigned to represent him. Routh will remain in jail while awaiting trial.

Suspect may have been lying in wait for nearly 12 hours

The suspected perpetrator of the assassination attempt against Trump apparently lurked near the Republican candidate's West Palm Beach golf course for nearly 12 hours before being detected by a Secret Service officer, as detailed in the criminal complaint.

According to that complaint, Routh's cell phone was tracked in the vicinity of the Trump International Golf Club tree line as early as 1:59 a.m. Sunday.

The assassination attempt

The incident took place while Trump was playing on the fifth hole of the golf course. According to Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Routh was between 300 and 500 yards away from the former president. Through a wire fence, the suspect managed to point his AK-47 weapon with telescopic sight in Trump's direction, an action that was quickly detected by a Secret Service agent.

The agent, noticing the weapon protruding from the fence, opened fire, firing between four and six shots. Routh momentarily fled the scene, but was captured shortly thereafter and arrested. In his possession, authorities found two backpacks and a GoPro camera, while the rifle was recovered in the bushes near the course.