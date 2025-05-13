Netanyahu, Trump speak with freed hostage Edan Alexander

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 13 de mayo, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone conversation on Tuesday with Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old Israel Defense Forces soldier and dual U.S-Israeli citizen released from captivity in Gaza the previous day.

Alexander, who had been held by the Hamas terrorist organization for over 580 days, is currently receiving medical care in an Israeli hospital, as confirmed by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.

According to Israeli media reports, Alexander’s medical condition has ruled out traveling to Qatar to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, who kicked off a regional tour on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia. Instead, he spoke with Trump by phone on Tuesday. A personal meeting in Washington, D.C., is reportedly being arranged for later this month.

In a post to his official X account, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff confirmed the call, made using his mobile phone from Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv: “I was honored to meet Edan Alexander today and welcome him home. After months in captivity, the world is inspired by his courage and resilience. His return gives hope to so many. We also had the opportunity to speak with @POTUS, whose leadership made this possible. We remain committed to bringing every last hostage home.”

Trump began a multi-day visit to the Middle East on Tuesday, starting in Saudi Arabia with stops planned in both Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Originally born in Israel and later raised in Tenafly, New Jersey, Alexander returned to Israel in 2022 to voluntarily enlist in the Israeli military, where he served in the Golani Brigade. During the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023 attack, Alexander was taken hostage during the assault on the Nahal Oz outpost—one of several IDF locations targeted during the incursion.

Redemption of Hostages



Staff-Sgt. Edan Alexander, reunites with his family at the initial reception facility. pic.twitter.com/PDp8uX48ce — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 12, 2025

During his time in captivity—totaling 584 days—he was reportedly subjected to poor conditions, including insufficient nutrition and confinement in underground facilities. In late 2024, Hamas released a video of Alexander appealing for help.

On Monday, Alexander was officially released from Gaza through an operation coordinated between Israeli and U.S. authorities, with assistance from the International Committee of the Red Cross in Khan Yunis. Following his release, he was reunited with his family and transferred to the medical facility in Tel Aviv.

In a phone call on Tuesday morning, Netanyahu told Alexander: “It’s so good to hear you. We are thrilled—your parents are thrilled—and all of Israel is thrilled. I want you to know that. It’s truly a wonderful moment. How are you feeling?”

Alexander responded: “It’s crazy, it’s unbelievable. I’m okay. Weak, but slowly I’ll return to how I was before. It’s just a matter of time.”

Netanyahu replied: “Are your parents with you now? First of all, hug them—because all of Israel is hugging all three of you. And your whole family—grandparents too—today we are all one family.”

He added: “One more request—just one piece of advice—from me. Besides the fact that you’re now a free man, listen to what the doctors say. We have excellent care teams and you sound like you’re already on the right path. So welcome back with all my heart—truly, from all of Israel.”

Netanyahu also thanked Witkoff, who was present at the hospital and played a key role in the negotiations: “You have here an especially brave Israeli soldier who is also a devoted supporter of the U.S.–Israel alliance. We deeply appreciate the help you and President Trump have provided. And of course, we also value the commitment of IDF soldiers who are ready to act however necessary if our remaining hostages are not freed. This is a historic moment—thank you.”

Witkoff responded: “Mr. Prime Minister, I told Edan and his family about everything you did in recent days to make this happen. It was a tense negotiation, and the way you allowed it to proceed was critical. Thanks to you, Edan came home to his family today.”

Also on Tuesday, Witkoff and U.S. hostage envoy Adam Boehler met in Tel Aviv with family members of the hostages still held in Gaza.

According to Israeli media reports and the Hostage and Missing Families Forum, both men emphasized their personal commitment to returning all 58 remaining hostages—both the living and the deceased—and made clear they would not be flying to Doha if they didn’t believe there was a genuine chance to advance the negotiations. The meeting lasted nearly two hours, with Witkoff reaffirming that “they will accept nothing less than the return of everyone, as this is the president’s mission.”

Witkoff also reportedly told the families that “everyone would prefer to see a diplomatic solution,” as the delegation prepared to depart for Qatar for indirect talks between Israel and Hamas.

Leaders from both the United States and Israel have expressed their relief at Alexander’s release, renewing public calls for the liberation of all remaining hostages being held in Gaza.

