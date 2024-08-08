Hispanic power: Florida International University stadium to be renamed Pitbull Stadium

Scott Carr and Pitbull during the presentation of Pitbull Stadium on Aug. 6, 2024 in Miami. Cordon Press .

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 8 de agosto, 2024

Artist Armando Christian Pérez, better known as Pitbull, now has his own football stadium.

The singer reached a $1.2-billion agreement with the Florida International University Athletics Department to purchase the naming rights to Florida International Stadium (FIU), which will now be named Pitbull Stadium.

The closing of the deal was announced Tuesday at an event hosted by Pitbull and FIU. At the conference, both reported that, for the next five years (and later renewable for another five years), the stadium will be called Pitbull Stadium. The artist behind "I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)" and "Give Me Everything" defined the partnership as "a true honor."

"This partnership with FIU is a true honor and a testament to what we can achieve when we work hard." Pitbull.

As the Miami-born artist explained, reaching this agreement means a lot not only to him, but also to the community of the Floridian city: "Renaming the stadium isn't just about a name change. It's about inspiring the community, creating opportunities and showing the world that with determination and a clear vision, anything is possible. We're making history together, and we're just getting started. Why dream when you can live it?"

The agreement will also allow the artist and entrepreneur to distribute his brand of vodka, Voli 305 Vodka, at the stadium, being the main drink offered at events. Along with this, the artist will have 10 days to host concerts and events at the stadium as well as two VIP stages for each football game played there.

FIU will gain not only financial support from Pitbull but also a partnership with an "amazing person who truly values relationships and his community." So said FIU Athletic Director Scott Carr:

"This is a historic day for FIU Athletics to uniquely partner with a world-renowned artist and amazing person who truly values relationships and his community." Scott Carr, FIU director of athletics

Carr also stated that this partnership will be beneficial to the university, as it will build an association with a renowned artist.

"Armando's financial support is program-changing, but him providing a microphone to amplify FIU will be even more beneficial to growing our brand. I couldn't be more excited about our partnership as this will take us to another level. We can now officially say: 'Paws Up, Dale!'" the Florida International University athletic director said excitedly.