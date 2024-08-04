The Vatican laments "the offense done to many Christians" at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 3 de agosto, 2024

This Saturday, the Vatican expressed its discomfort over some of the scenes presented during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics, calling one particular sequence an "offense" toward Christians. The controversy revolves around a part of the show that made a satirical allusion to the Last Supper, Leonardo da Vinci's famous painting.

During the event, a group of drag queens were shown around a long table, evoking traditional depictions of the Last Supper in which Jesus shared a final meal with his apostles before his crucifixion. Although event organizers denied that this depiction was intended to mock this religious ceremony, the controversial reenactment has been widely seen as insulting.

In a communiqué issued and published on the Vatican News website, the Holy See lamented the reenactment and aligned itself with those who have expressed their discontent. "The Holy See was saddened by certain scenes at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games and cannot but join the voices raised in recent days to deplore the offense done to many Christians and believers of other religions," the statement said.

The Vatican also stressed that, at events of such magnitude, which celebrate universal values, allusions that ridicule religious convictions should not be allowed. "Freedom of expression, which is obviously not called into question, finds its limit in respect for others," it added.

The organizers of the show in Paris defended their vision, arguing that the performance was meant to evoke a pagan festival in honor of Dionysus, the Greek god of wine and theater. Thomas Jolly, the event's artistic director, noted that the goal was to convey a message of love and diversity. However, these explanations have failed to appease critics.

The French Episcopal Conference, expressed its "deep regret" for the representations which they considered an offense to Christianity. In an international twist, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked Pope Francis to take a unified stance on the controversy, arguing that the depiction undermines moral and spiritual principles. The scene has drawn criticism globally as well as being condemned by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who described it as "disgraceful."