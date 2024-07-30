Donald Trump criticizes the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics: "I thought it was a disgrace"

Several 'drag queens' perform a reenactment of the Last Supper at the opening of the Paris 2024 Olympics. Screenshot / Claro Sports .

30 de julio, 2024

This Monday, Donald Trump criticized the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics. He did so during an interview on "The Ingraham Angle" where he said he found the display staged by the French capital to kick off the sporting event a "disgrace":

"I thought that the opening ceremony was a disgrace, actually." Donald Trump, former president and Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Specifically, the former president and Republican candidate for the presidential election referred to the recreation that took place of the Last Supper, the famous painting by Leonardo da Vinci, as host Laura Ingraham pointed out:

"The mocking of The Last Supper. Catholics and Christians across the globe are outraged." Laura Ingraham, host of 'The Ingraham Angle'.

Specifically, both Trump and the host were referring to the reenactment done by the ceremony's artistic director, Thomas Jelly.

He decided to mimic the artwork (although he later claimed he was recreating an image from Greek mythology) by employing various drag queens in what many, including the former president himself, considered "a mockery" of one of Christianity's most representative images:

"We won’t be having a Last Supper as portrayed the way they portrayed it the other night. I mean, they can do certain things. I thought it was terrible … Look, I’m for everybody. I’m very open-minded, but I think what they did was a disgrace." Donald Trump, former president and Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Other critical voices against reenactment at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics

He was not the only US politician to complain about the controversial reenactment. House Speaker and Republican congressman from Louisiana, Mike Johnson, said the reenactment of the Last Supper "was shocking and insulting to Christian people around the world":

The reenactment also drew the ire of the Bishops' Conferences French and Spanish in addition to US Bishop Robert E. Barron, among others, who assured that the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics "included scenes of mockery and contempt for Christianity":