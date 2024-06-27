Mexico, one of the world's largest producers of synthetic drugs

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 12min ago

Coinciding with World Anti-Drugs Day, the United Nations (UN) - through its Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)- released its annual report detailing figures and conclusions related to consumption and drug trafficking on the planet. And one of those deductions is that Mexico has become one of the world leaders in synthetic drug production.

"Synthetic drugs can be produced anywhere and their illegal manufacture is spreading in low-, middle-, and high-income countries," the UNODC said in its report, clarifying that it has data recorded up to 2022.

"However, large-scale manufacturing remains concentrated in areas affected by governance and instability issues, such as Afghanistan, Myanmar, Syria and Mexico" UNODC

Thus, Mexico is the country with the highest production levels in the Americas, due to the criminal activity of cartels and criminals.

Those synthetic drugs referred to by the agency integrated in the UN structure are methamphetamines and fentanyl, a narcotic that has caused the death by overdose of hundreds of thousands of people in the United States and the rest of American countries. Also ecstasy (MDMA), LSD and K2.

Nitacenes, an opioid that can be more potent than fentanyl

Apart from the most common synthetic drugs, the UNODC warned about the appearance of a new group of designer drugs known as nitacenes.

The agency warned that trafficking in these synthetic drugs, "which in some cases are more potent than fentanyl," is beginning to have considerable reach in several regions, including North America.

"Of particular concern are nitacenes, which have spread to markets in North America, Western Europe, South America and Oceania. They pose significant health risks" UNODC

"The recent emergence of high-potency nitacenes and the increase in overdose deaths resulting from their use in some countries illustrate how the introduction of these substances can rapidly affect public health and safety," UNODC remarked.