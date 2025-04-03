Canadian Prime Minister announces Canada will match US auto tariffs

Published by Juan Peña 3 de abril, 2025

Canada's Prime Minister, Mark Carney, said Thursday that his government will match the 25% auto tariffs that President Donald Trump announced Wednesday as part of his so-called "Liberation Day" tariff measures.

"We will fight these tariffs with countermeasures," warned Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who considered that the US tariffs will "fundamentally change the global trading system" and "directly affect millions of Canadians."

Automobiles are Canada's second largest export and the sector provides direct employment for 125,000 Canadians and nearly 500,000 others in related industries.

Carney said the US trade war is already having an impact. Stellantis will shut down its Windsor, Ontario auto assembly plant, affecting about 3,200 workers.

"We took these steps reluctantly. And we took them with the intention of causing the maximum impact in the United States and the minimum impact in Canada," Carney said.

Carney said the government expects more tariffs on Canadian lumber, pharmaceuticals and semiconductors in the coming days.

In response, the Canadian government assured that it is preparing to seek new trading partners to provide an outlet for its exports.