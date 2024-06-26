Biden's immigration policy blamed for anti-Semitic attacks in the U.S.

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 2h ago

Stephen Miller, deputy immigration adviser during the Trump administration, said President Joe Biden's immigration policy, which he considers soft, is responsible for recent anti-Semitic attacks in the United States.

Miller reposted a series of videos on the social network X, in which a group of demonstrators physically assaulting Jews in front of a Los Angeles synagogue last Sunday, and in the posts he wrote that "Biden's migration policy" is responsible for this situation.

Biden’s migration policy in action. https://t.co/ts1FfShAvf — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 24, 2024

The news portal Breitbart indicated that Trump's former adviser also accused Biden of opening the door to "mass jihadist migration,"in response to a post on X in which the president condemned the assault on members of the Jewish community in Los Angeles.

You cancelled the Travel Ban and opened the door to mass jihadist migration. https://t.co/xmNldULJa4 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 24, 2024

Worrying Facts: Terrorist Threat Comes Across Border

Recently, it was reported that at least 1,500 immigrants from Tajikistan have crossed the U.S. border from October 2020 to May 2024. The situation raises concern because that country is one of the hotbeds of recruitment for the ISIS terrorist group.

According to a count by the New York Post, during the previous 14 years only 26 Tajik citizens crossed the border.

The information came after FBI Director Chris Wray warned that the United States is under an increased threat from terrorist groups.

In addition, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday that it has identified more than 400 immigrants who have arrived in the United States from Central Asia and elsewhere, which has generated great concern because they were brought to the U.S. by an ISIS-affiliated human smuggling ring, three U.S. officials told NBC News.

It should be noted that the Border Patrol detained more terror suspects in 2023 than in the previous six years combined. Most encounters with agents occurred on the southern border, while interceptions at border checkpoints soar in the north.

The alliance between open immigration supporters and Islamists

The Washington Post noted in a report published in late 2023 that the children of refugees from Muslim nations organized many of the demonstrations in the United States.

In addition, supporters of mass immigration - belonging to the far left - have taken a profile place in anti-Israel protests after the October 7 massacre.

Breitbart noted that in Washington D.C., for example, Gustavo Torres, a Colombian immigrant who leads the pro-immigration organization CASA , led a Nov. 6 protest against Israel and issued a statement thatlinked immigration advocacy with anti-Israel actions. "[W]e deeply acknowledge the interconnectedness of the struggle for the liberation of the Palestinian people and Black and brown communities in the United States. Our shared and unwavering commitment is to foster humanity, safety, and lasting peace throughout the entire region while confronting the historical oppression that demands urgent redress," Torres said.

Last May, another pro-immigration group, called United We Dream, posted anti-Israeli expressions on the X social network. "Over the weekend, Israel launched an attack on Rafah — bombing refugee camps and killing several people in Palestine. … We must unequivocally show our support for the people of Palestine, right now!," the group stated.

Likewise, Breitbart indicated that at the end of May of this year, more than 130 pro-immigration groups declared their determination to "fight back against the cruelty of detention, deportation, criminalization … These are the same values that guide our continued calls for an end to the genocide being committed by Israel against Palestinians."

Over 130 immigrant rights organizations and counting demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/vaukSr0UO0 — Detention Watch Network (DWN) (@DetentionWatch) May 23, 2024

Far-left protesters have allied themselves with Islamists to carry out the pro-Hamas demonstrations in the United States. Everything seems to indicate that this is an alliance of convenience to fight a common enemy, since the ideology and way of life of radical Muslims are diametrically opposed to those of progressives, who would be brutally oppressed in most Islamic countries.