Midterms: Trump will offer $1 million for information on cases of election fraud

President Donald Trump stated that he will reward anyone who provides useful information leading to the whereabouts of an individual committing election fraud.

Specifically, Trump promised to give one million dollars to anyone who cooperates and provides accurate and useful information.

"Anybody reporting Voter Fraud in the past Elections, or the upcoming 2026 Midterm Election, will be paid $1,000,000 upon the arrest and conviction of those that created the Fraud!" wrote the president on Truth Social.

This eccentric initiative comes one week before the midterm elections.

In recent weeks, both the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have reported thousands of cases of election fraud involving individuals who are not U.S. citizens and who have allegedly cast votes. Hundreds of people who committed this crime have already been arrested.