Legendary boxer Evander Holyfield joins Trump in South Carolina: ‘I'm so happy for him to be our president’

Evander Holyfield attended an event hosted by Donald Trump in Pendleton, South Carolina. During the Republican's speech, the former boxer took the stage and said he was happy that Trump is the president of the United States.

On Wednesday night, the president continued his tour of various states in the run-up to the midterm elections. On this occasion, the event took place at the T. Ed Garrison Arena in South Carolina, where Trump promoted his economic agenda and highlighted the impact of his policies on South Carolinians.

To that end, before the president's arrival, Scott Bessent, Secretary of the Treasury and a native of South Carolina, took the floor: "President Trump's policies are reaching the very people they were designed to serve. He signed the largest tax cuts in American history, rebalanced global trade for our great American workers and reclaimed our position as the world's energy superpower."

Trump spoke of the dangers to the state and the country should the Democrats gain control of Congress: "We've achieved, had more success, in two years than any other president in history — but now the radical Democrats want to burn it all down."

"The Democrats voted against our record tax cuts, Voter ID, proof of citizenship and securing our borders — but they voted for the worst inflation in history, the highest energy costs in history, the transgender mutilation of your children and men in women's sports," he continued.

In addition, Trump reiterated his support for Darline Graham, the interim senator who will seek a full term in the November election.

Evander Holyfield takes the stage with Trump

One of the most-talked-about moments of the night was when Holyfield was invited by Trump to take the stage. The former boxer thanked the president and said he was "very happy" that Trump occupies the White House.

As for the relationship between Trump and Holyfield, they have known each other since the time when the president organized boxing matches at his casinos in Atlantic City during the 1980s and 1990s.

Scuffles at Trump's event in South Carolina

One of the most tense moments of the night occurred when a staff member struck one of the protesters who was interrupting Trump's speech.

After authorities removed the protester, Trump praised the aide who threw the punch and compared him to Holyfield himself. "That was great, man. Wow. Man, I loved that. Who’s the guy that threw the punch? You know, you reminded me of Evander Holyfield. You gotta give them credit. It takes courage to do that," he said.