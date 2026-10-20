Trump calls Democrats 'Western Marxists,' cites France as warning

Donald Trump used the protests, looting and fires in France to attack the Democratic Party. Specifically, the president claimed that Democrats are "Western Marxists" and that they promote policies he described as Third World.

The president continued his campaign tour on Monday ahead of the midterm elections. On this occasion, he visited Park City, a suburb of Wichita, Kansas. There, he was joined by Republican Senator Roger Marshall, who, according to the latest polls, is facing a close race against Democrat Adam Hamilton.

During his speech, Trump claimed that the Democratic agenda is "a plan to extinguish Western civilization." "They want to open the borders, shut down power plants, set loose criminals, turn your children transgender, confiscate your money, and raise up the Palestinian flag while they defile our great American flag," Trump said.

"The last time the Radical Dumocrats had power, they gave us the worst inflation, highest energy prices and worst trade deficit in American history, and allowed 25 million people to pour across our borders. If given the chance, they'll do it all over again," he added.

Along these lines, the president cited the chaos currently unfolding in France as a possible mirror for the United States should the Democrats gain control of Congress and subsequently win the White House in 2028. On Saturday, Oct. 17, some 550,000 people took to the streets to protest in the European country, resulting in looting, fires and clashes with police. According to the Ministry of the Interior, there were 2,400 people were arrested, 150 police officers were injured, and the historic city hall in Limoges was set on fire.

"If you want to see what is at stake in this election, just look at what's happening in France — a once-great nation that is being conquered, looted and burned to the ground by migrants, jihadists and Communists who hate Christianity and Western civilization itself," Trump continued.

Finally, the Republican issued a warning to Europe: "We stand with Europe despite its flaws, its weaknesses and hopefully its temporary loss of direction — but if they don't soon find their way, we will have no choice but to leave."

As for Senator Marshall, he took the stage and criticized his Democratic opponent, Adam Hamilton, whom he described as "the most radical liberal democrat to ever get through a senate primary in the history of Kansas."

Hamilton, 62, is the pastor of the Church of the Resurrection, the largest United Methodist congregation in the country, with about 25,000 members across nine locations in the Kansas City area. This is his first time running for elected office.