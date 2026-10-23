Trump on reported investigation into Corey Lewandowski: 'I want my people to be honest'

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly investigating Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump's former 2016 campaign manager and former senior advisor to former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. CBS News confirmed that the investigation seeks to determine whether Lewandowski used his position at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for personal gain.

According to the outlet, as well as CNN and The Wall Street Journal, the case stemmed from a referral by the DHS inspector general, the agency's internal oversight body.

According to the media outlet, one source said the allegations concern contracts signed during Noem's tenure, which ended in March 2026. Meanwhile, another source told CNN that, in recent months, Washington's U.S. attorney, Jeanine Pirro, asked investigators to look into allegations of bribes linked to DHS contracts.

"Mr. Lewandowski has not been contacted by the Justice Department regarding any investigation, and he denies any wrongdoing when he was proudly serving his country in a voluntary capacity," Lewandowski's attorney, Adam Trigg, told CNN.

Lewandowski was Trump's campaign manager in 2016 and participated in his 2020 and 2024 campaigns. During Noem's second term, he served as her senior advisor while she was secretary of Homeland Security. He left DHS in March, when Noem was replaced by Markwayne Mullin.

Formally, he has not been charged with any crime.

Trump's reaction: "I want my people to be honest"

When reporters at the White House asked him on Thursday, the president said he had just learned of the possible investigation and had not been briefed by Attorney General Todd Blanche.

"I heard something about it, but I don't know exactly what it is. All I know is I want my people to be honest, and if they're not going to be honest, they have to be prosecuted," Trump said.

"I view it as if people are not honest, they’re stealing from me as president, they’re stealing from me. So I want my people to be honest, and if they’re not honest, I’ll have my DOJ go and do whatever they have to do," he added.