The Trump administration will begin excavation work in two weeks to build a triumphal arch in Washington, D.C.

Published by Joaquín Núñez 3 de septiembre, 2026

The Trump administration will begin excavation work in the next two weeks to build a triumphal arch in Washington, D.C. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum announced this, assuring that, once completed, the arch will be the most "spectacular" and "beautiful" of all.

Donald Trump first unveiled the triumphal arch project in October 2025, saying the construction would be "fantastic" for the city. As an official told CNN, Trump himself "came up with the design and has been part of the process every step of the way."

Later, in April 2026, the White House officially submitted the project to the Commission of Fine Arts, the federal agency that reviews architectural projects affecting the landscape of the nation's capital. In May, the Commission of Fine Arts approved the arch as a "final concept," including its location, size, and design, as well as the sculptures planned for the top.

In this context, Burgum emphasized that the project aims to bring to fruition an idea that began to take shape more than a century ago: transforming Columbia Island into a monumental space that would serve as the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery.

On his X account, the Secretary of the Interior revealed that the arch will be located on Columbia Island, between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. The structure will be approximately 250 feet (76 meters) tall and will feature an observation deck from which visitors can view the capital and its major monuments.

According to Burgum, the start of construction will end "125 years of waiting" and "will be one of the Great Pieces of American Architecture, honoring the history and significance of Arlington Cemetery and befitting the most powerful Capital in the World."

"Over 70 major cities/capitals around the world, from London, Paris and Rome to Madrid, Athens and New Delhi, all showcase beautiful arches. Interestingly, Washington, DC, is the only major Western capital without an arch. Now after 125 years of waiting, the most powerful capital in the world will be home of the most spectacular and beautiful arch of them all!" Burgum declared on his X account.