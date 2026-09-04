What's behind Matt Bevin's arrest, the former Republican governor of Kentucky?

Published by Joaquín Núñez 3 de septiembre, 2026

Matt Bevin, former governor of Kentucky, was arrested on Thursday night. Bevin's arrest took place in the city of Paris and occurred amid a family dispute over child support for one of his adopted children.

Bevin, 59, is a businessman who entered politics in 2014 when he challenged Mitch McConnell in the Republican Senate primary. Positioned at the time as a Tea Party candidate, he won 35% of the vote in the primary, compared to 60% for the incumbent senator.

A year later, he capitalized on his surprise showing against McConnell and high name recognition to run for governor. Bevin defeated the current congressman and then-Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture, James Comer, in the primary by a margin of just 83 votes out of more than 214,000 cast. He won the general election with 52% of the vote and took office as governor in December 2015. Four years later, he lost his reelection bid to Democrat Andy Beshear, who continues to serve as Kentucky's governor.

Why was Bevin arrested?

Deputies from the Bourbon County Sheriff's Office arrested Bevin on Thursday. The arrest took place in Paris, about 20 miles north of Lexington. The arrest is related to a case in the Jefferson County Family Court involving Bevin, his ex-wife, Glenna Bevin, and their adopted son, Jonah Bevin.

Jefferson County Family Court Judge Angela Johnson ordered Bevin to submit the financial documentation required by the court to determine his child support obligations. After several failures to comply, Johnson held the former governor in contempt and ordered his arrest.

According to Kentucky Public Radio, Bevin was arrested while working as an extra on the set of "The Greatest Christmas Gift of All," a Christian film from the Great American Family platform that is being shot this week in downtown Paris.