The auto industry declares war on China: US automakers urge Congress to ban Chinese vehicles in the country

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 4 de septiembre, 2026

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, one of the country's most important automotive industry groups, pressed Congress on Thursday to take a tougher stance against Chinese vehicles and formally requested legislation that would permanently ban cars manufactured in China and connected-vehicle technology. In a letter sent to the four leaders of the U.S. Congress, the group's president and CEO, John Bozzella, urged them to pass the ban before the end of the year, arguing that China's automotive sector poses a national security and economic concern for the United States.

"Right now, Chinese automakers are introducing subsidized vehicles equipped with connected software and hardware around the world. This has not yet happened within the United States, but given the magnitude and urgency of this threat, we urge you to enact a ban on Chinese vehicles, software, and hardware before Congress adjourns this year and make this policy law," Bozzella wrote in his letter, in which he also warned that Chinese manufacturers are "gaining market share" in regions such as Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and South America.

The request comes as lawmakers in both chambers are already considering measures aimed at limiting Chinese influence over the U.S. automotive sector. In July, the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation approved legislation that would prohibit companies with more than 15% Chinese ownership from selling vehicles in the United States. Similar legislation has also been introduced in the House of Representatives by Michigan Congressmembers Debbie Dingell (Democrat) and John Moolenaar (Republican). Their bill, titled the Connected Vehicle Security Act of 2026, has 72 additional co-sponsors from both parties.

The president and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation concluded his letter by arguing that the United States still has a unique opportunity to prevent a similar expansion within its own market. Bozzella even pointed to the bipartisan proposals as a sign that lawmakers "are determined to get the details of this policy right."