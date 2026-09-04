Trump makes moves at the Pentagon: Adam Telle to serve as acting Army secretary following Driscoll’s departure

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 3 de septiembre, 2026

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the Army's assistant secretary for civil works, Adam Telle, will assume the role of acting Army secretary following the resignation of Dan Driscoll, who is considered a close ally of Vice President JD Vance and had been embroiled for months in sharp disagreements with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The president announced in a post on Truth Social, praising Telle as "a great patriot, who is respected by all."

Hegseth celebrated Trump's decision in a post on his official X account, praising Telle's qualities and describing him as an immediate addition to the Army's leadership team. "Huge congrats to Adam. Strong and whip smart. He is indeed a great Patriot — and will be an immediate asset to the @USArmy," Hegseth wrote, who, over the past few months, has been in the spotlight for his attempts to bring about drastic changes at the Pentagon.

Telle has served as the Army's assistant secretary for civil works, a position in which he has overseen public works and civil engineering operations, including the Army Corps of Engineers' work on waterways, ports, and flood control infrastructure. Telle has also spent much of his career on Capitol Hill working for Republican senators and previously served as chief of staff to Tennessee Senator Bill Hagerty. His government experience also includes a position in the White House Office of Legislative Affairs during Trump's first term.

Driscoll vs. Hegseth

With his resignation, Driscoll became the latest high-ranking military official to leave his post amid a series of departures within the Armed Forces. In June, General Christopher Donahue stepped down as commander of the U.S. Army in Europe and Africa.

Driscoll's departure comes approximately 18 months after he assumed the position. A source familiar with the matter told Fox News that Driscoll had expressed concerns to the administration about the Army's transformation and readiness, including his perception that Hegseth had hindered those efforts. "Driscoll raised his concerns with the administration regarding the Army's transformation and readiness, and about how Hegseth was specifically blocking those efforts by firing the generals in charge," the source told the conservative network, noting that tensions escalated as Hegseth dismissed both George and other Army commanders.