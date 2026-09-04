White House releases several video games about deportations

Published by Williams Perdomo 4 de septiembre, 2026

The White House unveiled on Thursday a website featuring classic arcade games—but with a “MAGA” twist—where players can deport immigrants and build a border wall.

A game called “Rio Run,” an updated version of “Snake,” features a digital version of U.S. border czar Tom Homan chasing immigrants along the Rio Grande on the border with Mexico.

Another game based on the block-stacking game “Tetris” is called “Build the Wall.” “Protect the border from the coming horde,” the instructions say.

A third option involves collecting nets to deposit them into “Trump accounts”—investment accounts containing a deposit of $1,000 for children born between 2025 and 2028.