White House releases several video games about deportations
A game called “Rio Run,” an updated version of “Snake,” features a digital version of U.S. border czar Tom Homan chasing immigrants along the Rio Grande on the border with Mexico.
The White House unveiled on Thursday a website featuring classic arcade games—but with a “MAGA” twist—where players can deport immigrants and build a border wall.
A game called “Rio Run,” an updated version of “Snake,” features a digital version of U.S. border czar Tom Homan chasing immigrants along the Rio Grande on the border with Mexico.
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Another game based on the block-stacking game “Tetris” is called “Build the Wall.” “Protect the border from the coming horde,” the instructions say.
A third option involves collecting nets to deposit them into “Trump accounts”—investment accounts containing a deposit of $1,000 for children born between 2025 and 2028.
"Can't stop winning"
“CAN'T STOP WINNING. Build the wall. Deport. Fill a Trump Account,” it says.
“This administration is laser focused on ways to innovate and tell the story of the President's many accomplishments in a way that resonates with every American,” the White House said in a statement to AFP.