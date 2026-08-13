The Kennedy Center board defies court ruling, votes to restore Donald Trump's name to its facade

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 13 de agosto, 2026

The board of trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts approved on Thursday the formal addition of the phrase "Restored and Renovated by President Donald J. Trump" to the end of the iconic institution's official name.

The resolution, which includes a temporary suspension of activities for a period of two years to allow for structural work, marks the board's second attempt to leave the president's mark on the national landmark.

This decision comes in response to a protracted legal dispute instigated by Democratic members of Congress. Last May, District Judge Christopher Cooper—appointed during the Barack Obama administration—ruled in favor of a lawsuit filed by Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty.

The judge ordered the removal of the joint designation that the board had previously approved and halted the renovation plans, arguing that "Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it."

That ruling led to the overnight removal of the metal letters on June 13, after an appeals court declined to intervene at the last minute.

Following the removal, scaffolding structures remained in front of the facade while President Trump harshly criticized the judge's activism, warning on social media about the risks of financial and structural deterioration threatening the arts center due to the block on renovations.

Congressional resistance and White House support

The board's new vote triggered an immediate reaction from the Democratic caucus in Congress.

Rep. Beatty described the measure as a transparent attempt to circumvent the court order, while her attorneys, Norm Eisen and Nathaniel Zelinsky, stated in a joint press release that "the board once again caved to Trump's demands" and promised to take the case back to court.

White House officials backed the comprehensive vision for the architectural and artistic restoration of the cultural space. Assistant Press Secretary Liz Huston reaffirmed the administration's commitment to revitalizing the complex.

"Under President Trump's bold leadership, the Kennedy Center is on its way to becoming the finest cultural institution anywhere in the world," Huston asserted.

Shift in leadership on board of trustees

The administration's decision reflects the internal transformation the board of trustees has undergone since Trump's return to the White House.

The president replaced several members of the board with close allies who subsequently elected him as president of the organization, reshaping the decision-making process within the iconic venue.

This restructuring has faced systematic opposition from progressive groups and Democratic lawmakers, who argue that federal law prohibits the installation of additional plaques or commemorative markers at the monument. However, the board insists on moving forward with the comprehensive renovation plan and recognizing the administration that funded the building's renovations.