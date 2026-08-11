Making Policy: Marxist Rainbows and Mob Shock Troops

10 de agosto, 2026

Ever since the time of Karl Marx, communists and their socialist brethren assumed that the envy of financial success would attract the proletariat to carry out a workers' revolution in the rich countries of the West. It turned out, however, that even the poor would like to be rich.

In America, instead of locking up the wealthy or stealing their money, the poor tried to figure out how to get rich themselves.

Given America's economic liberty, nearly every day, a typical American worker likely hears of some ordinary guy inventing some gizmo or figuring out how to sell millions of the same thing -- and meanwhile getting wealthy.

So, how to lead a revolution if not with the workers rebelling against the rich, or in the language of today, the "oligarchs" and "billionaires"?

In 1984, Reverend Jessie Jackson created the "Rainbow Coalition." The poor were of different races, so Jackson wanted all races to be included in this pursuit of prosperity. Years prior, the Chinese Communist Party under Chairman Mao Zedong had recommended that the communists in the USA exploit racial -- not class or economic -- identity to win elections. Mao might have reasoned that in the US, since as people of certain races were historically oppressed and slavery was exhibit #1, the white majority could be classed as "oppressors." Add up everyone else, include women, gays, lesbians and bisexuals, and you easily win the "oppressed" majority sweepstakes.

Race-hustling is big business. The four Reverends — Jesse Jackson, Jeremiah Wright, Al Sharpton and Louis Farrakhan — made it clear: No colonialists, imperialists or Zionists allowed, and that meant white people. Jackson himself led demonstrations highlighting that Western "white" civilization "had to go." In short, only the "right" kinds of races, ethnicities, cultures and genders were allowed in the "Rainbow."

Unfortunately, Sharpton, Joy Reid and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani today have fertile ground with which to spread racial division.

In 1965, twenty years before Jackson's "Rainbow Coalition," the US markedly changed its immigration laws. One lead advocate was Senator Ted Kennedy (D-MA). Key sponsors Emanuel Celler (D-NY) and Phil Hart (D-MI) vehemently argued — explicitly — that the legislation was not seeking to change the racial demography or ethnic makeup of the country or "America's western European heritage."

In fact, nevertheless, that was exactly what the 1965 bill was designed to do -- and its sponsors knew it. The demography of America had to change. Following the new law, the very American constitutional system that was deemed "oppressive" was out.

Now, some 70 years later, the transformation is well underway. 56 million people, or 16% of the US population, are now foreign-born. Ten to twenty million more may be here illegally. Not coincidentally, the "Democratic Socialists of America" winning primaries and elections around the nation are almost entirely foreign-born immigrants or first-generation descendants of newcomers, some even originally illegal aliens.

Many also come from nations that are economic and political failures, often totalitarian, some Marxist. As Dave Portnoy, CEO of Barstool Sports, put it:

"How we've gotten to socialism is somehow seen as this thing that's gonna fix the United States, and by the way, the people who are saying it have all migrated from countries that are disasters to come to the United States!"

To escape Marxism, they bring it with them, then want to establish it here in America.

Those following in the footsteps of Jackson's "Rainbow Coalition" pushed for the "right" kind of immigration: "people of color." The assumption appears to be that people from failed third-world nations are largely poor, so that they are probably socialist in their political outlook: expecting to get the free health care, food stamps, housing subsidies and in-state tuition offered by America, irrespective of whether they arrive as illegal aliens or come through legal immigration channels.

Note that the race, ethnicity and gender of all "people of color" are inherited characteristics: none has any connection to merit. Once proclaimed to be part of the oppressed, you are in that class forever, unable to escape.

Conversely, once described as part of the oppressor class — white and successful — you also can never exit it. You are stuck for eternity, unless you are an exempted billionaire such as George Soros or a multi-millionaire such as Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren or Representative Ro Khanna. They get a special dispensation.

The oppressed — including the immigrant or alien class, legal or illegal — can be expanded forever, never to be depleted. Note that Mamdani's "ethnic map" of New York excluded the Italians, Irish and Jews — all white, even as it was was careful to highlight people such as Pakistanis and Bangladeshis, as part of the newly arrived oppressed class who are promised more and more free stuff— housing, medical care, groceries and education. The Democratic Socialists of America even call for a 32-hour workweek, while still being paid for 40 hours.

As for immigration, Senator Mark Warner (D-Va) proclaimed that once you get by the border patrol or customs, the US owes you amnesty, citizenship -- but most importantly, the right to vote. That is apparently what is meant by reforming -- actually abolishing -- ICE. If we are lucky, we might get to keep some border patrol elements "for show."

The meaning, then, of US citizenship — as well as the idea of America and its constitution — would be abolished. The US Constitution would be shredded and the entire notion of checks and balances discarded, replaced by the tyranny of a straight-up majority or "mob rule." There would be no president, no Senate, no Supreme Court and certainly no Electoral College. Marchers in the street might demand "No justice, no peace," just as the "turbas divinas" or "divine mobs" (civilian paramilitary shock troops of Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega) did, where street violence becomes law -- as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer might have hoped when he called for violence against Supreme Court justices:

"I want to tell you, Gorsuch; I want to tell you, Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions."

Not only would the constitutional system of checks and balances and limited powers disappear, but also all notions of accomplishment and merit. In the US, medical students and doctors are being promoted and chosen due to their ethnic, racial or gender characteristics, all of which are inherited and not "achieved," unless, as Ward Churchill or Elizabeth "Pocahontas" Warren, you "falsely appropriate acquisition" to be part of the class of the oppressed. Many of these "Democratic Socialists" now want to defund not only the police and border patrol but also the Department of Defense. In short, they are announcing that they would like to turn the country over to criminals, drug dealers, traffickers and conquerors. No prisons, no borders, no accountability. It is much easier that way to take over a country. You create chaos, then rush in heroically with promises to fix it -- the old "you are the arsonist and firefighter" two-step.

In this new society, merit is dismissed as a result of "white privilege" rather than as a measure or value of accomplishment. Only skin color or ethnicity has merit. Even medical schools in America have been valuing race as a measure of medical competency, leading to its explicit prohibition last year.

As merit goes out the window, education test scores are not needed. School choice is demonized. Catholic schools? More "white privilege." The Smithsonian Institute published a 3rd to 12th grade school study guide that complains, "Whiteness: an ideology that reinforces power at the expense of others."

Measurements of teaching are not based on whether the students end up knowing anything, but only if the right ideological content is taught by the "right" kind of instructor who is of the "right" race, ethnicity, gender or sexual orientation.

The entire "diversity, equity, and inclusion" (DEI) fraud is part of this clever campaign to remake America into another China or Cuba by using race and ethnicity as the lever.

The story of America that needs telling is, for instance, its extraordinary campaign to end slavery, and to extend freedom and liberty to billions of people worldwide.

That the US inherited slavery is what the noxious "1619 Project" missed, so they could sell slavery as a permanent "oppressor" brand on our Founders.

The first legislative act of the 14th US state, Vermont, was to abolish slavery. Why does no one in the US ever protest the slavery that persists in the rest of the planet?

Peter Huessy is a Senior Fellow at the National Institute for Deterrent Studies and Dr. Stephen Blank is a Senior Fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

© Gatestone Institute