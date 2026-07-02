'Washington’s decision to withdraw from the USMCA will affect the US, Mexico, and Canada alike

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 2 de julio, 2026

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed Professor Álvaro Vertiz on the news program, and he shared his opinion on the various consequences that the Trump administration's decision to withdraw from the USMCA could have for both Mexico and Canada

“In terms of impact, it affects all three countries in the sense that we will lack certainty over the next three years, which I believe will be decisive during the Trump administration. Mexico also has very important factors to strengthen its foreign trade, not only with the United States but also with the European Union and the Pacific Rim countries,” said Vertiz.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.