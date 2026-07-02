Concerns about Mitch McConnell's health are growing after it was revealed that he was found unconscious

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 1 de julio, 2026

Questions about the Republican senator’s health Mitch McConnell continue after a recently released emergency services audio recording revealed that the Kentucky senator was found unconscious at his residence in Washington, D.C., before being taken to a hospital last month. The recording, obtained from an emergency call made on June 14 and reported by Punchbowl News, captures the moment when dispatchers requested an Advanced Life Support (ALS) team after being informed that McConnell was “unconscious.”

On the same day he was admitted, McConnell’s office issued a brief statement confirming that “he was admitted to the hospital this morning” and that he was “receiving excellent care.” Later, his spokesperson, David Popp, stated that the senator “was working closely with his team on Senate and Kentucky matters as he continues his recovery.”

Since then, the 82-year-old senator has not returned to the Senate, and neither his office nor congressional leaders have provided a timeline for when he might resume his duties. While requests for additional information about his health and the reasons for his hospitalization have gone unanswered, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who succeeded McConnell as the head of the Republican leadership, stated that the Kentucky senator remains informed of legislative activity despite his absence from the Capitol.

McConnell, who has already announced that he will retire from the Senate at the end of his current term later this year, has suffered several health issues in recent years. His hospitalization in June was his second this year, following a stay of more than a week in February while he was being treated for flu-like symptoms.