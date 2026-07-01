From Indiana Jones to Harry Potter: The extraordinary career of Michael Byrne, who died at age 82

Published by Diane Hernández 1 de julio, 2026

British actor Michael Byrne, best known for his portrayal of Nazi Colonel Ernst Vogel in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, has died at age 82, leaving behind a legacy spanning more than six decades in film, television, and theater.

According to The Guardian, Byrne died on June 20, although the news was not made public until days later. So far, the cause of his death has not been disclosed.

A career spanning more than 160 credits

Born in London on November 7, 1943, Michael Byrne began his acting career in the early 1960s with appearances on British television and on the stage at the Old Vic, where he was part of the prestigious company founded by Laurence Olivier.

Throughout his career, he amassed more than 160 film and television credits, establishing himself as one of the most renowned supporting actors in United Kingdom.

His most memorable roles

Although he appeared in dozens of productions, Byrne achieved international fame thanks to his portrayal of Colonel Ernst Vogel in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), where he shared the screen with Harrison Ford and Sean Connery under the direction of Steven Spielberg.

Years later, he portrayed Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010), a key character in the universe created by J.K. Rowling.

His extensive filmography also includes titles such as Braveheart (1995); Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), from the James Bond series; Gangs of New York (2002), directed by Martin Scorsese, and The Sum of All Fears (2002), alongside Ben Affleck.

In addition, he appeared in war classics such as The Eagle Has Landed, A Bridge Too Far, and Force 10 from Navarone, the latter alongside Harrison Ford.

He also shone on television

On the small screen, Byrne had a standout role as Ted Page in 67 episodes of the popular British series Coronation Street between 2008 and 2010.

He also appeared in productions such as Casualty and Cuffs, maintaining a constant presence on British television for several decades.