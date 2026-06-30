The House of Representatives passes the KIDS Act to strengthen online safety for minors

A cell phone with social media apps, such as TikTok, Instagram, X, and Snapchat, among others (File photo) NurPhoto via AFP

Published by Diane Hernández 30 de junio, 2026

On Monday, the House of Representatives passed the Kids’ Internet and Digital Safety Act (KIDS Act), a bipartisan initiative aimed at strengthening protections for children and adolescents on digital platforms through new obligations for technology companies.

The bill was approved by 267 votes in favor and 117 against, reflecting support from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers at a time when Congress is exerting growing pressure on social media companies due to the impact their platforms may have on the mental health and safety of minors. According to Reuters, the legislation represents the House's first major attempt to regulate child safety online since the Senate passed the Kids Online Safety Act in 2024 by a wide margin of 91-3.

What does the legislation entail?

The proposal would require digital platforms to offer specific tools to protect underage users, including:

Allowing children and adolescents to limit features considered addictive within apps.

within apps. Implementing policies aimed at preventing harm such as child sexual exploitation .

. Incorporating additional measures to reduce risks associated with the use of social media and other online services.

The bill approved by the House differs from the initiative previously proposed by the Senate, which calls for a “duty of care” for technology companies, legally requiring them to act in the best interests of children’s safety. According to Reuters, Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn continues to negotiate with the White House to secure support for a legislative package that includes this stricter standard.

Mike Johnson: “An important step toward protecting children”

Following the passage of the bill, House Speaker Mike Johnson celebrated the vote in a post on X.

"For years, Congress has worked to find 21st-century solutions to the real dangers facing children and teens online, and the KIDS Act offers an important response to these issues."

Johnson added that the legislation represents:

"An important step in Congress’s effort to protect children online and hold big tech companies accountable, while empowering parents and protecting free speech."

He also congratulated the chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Brett Guthrie, for his bipartisan efforts to advance the initiative and expressed his confidence in working with the Senate to ensure the measures “become law.”