Analyst Daniel Di Martino: 'Most of the deaths following the earthquake in Venezuela are the fault of 27 years of Chavismo'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 30 de junio, 2026

Voz News anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed political analyst Daniel Di Martino to discuss the Venezuelan dictatorship’s deplorable response amid the tragedy that struck the cities of Caracas and La Guaira following the two earthquakes.

“Most of the deaths are the fault of the 27-year-old regime and its response following the earthquake. Chavismo bears responsibility for most of the deaths. The regime had an opportunity to come out of this looking good. If they had responded well to the disaster in La Guaira, I think that would have earned them a lot of support. But when they take photos or videos of themselves doing practically nothing, or in the case of the rescue workers who were not allowed to do their jobs, one wonders what the point is. Because it clearly doesn’t help them.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.