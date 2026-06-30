Trump threatens gas stations with 'Big Problems' if they don't lower prices

Published by Joaquín Núñez 29 de junio, 2026

Donald Trump demanded that gas stations "immediately" lower the price of gas. On his Truth Social account, the president encouraged retailers to set the price at around $2.50 per gallon, or else they could face “big trouble.”

The message comes after the price of crude oil fell on international markets, following a decline in fears of potential supply disruptions after the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Israel.

In this context, Trump posted the following on his social media account: "Gasoline Retailers must get their Prices down, IMMEDIATELY! They’re too high considering that Oil is now at $68 a Barrel, and heading sout."

"The Retailers must quickly react to this statement and do what they know is right—DROP YOUR PRICE FOR OUR GREAT AMERICAN PEOPLE! There will be no gauging, which is totally illegal. If Retailers don’t do this, big problems lie ahead! Start targeting around the $2.50 a Gallon number," he added.

He also criticized the state of California, governed by Democrat Gavin Newsom, for its gasoline tax of 70.9 cents per gallon. "Soon the Tax will be higher than the Product itself, and the United States will not stand for it, nor will the People of California, who are being abused by these ridiculous Taxes, and by their own Government," Trump declared.

According to the Tax Foundation, a think tank specializing in federal and state tax policy, California’s gas tax is the highest in the country, followed by Illinois, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Indiana.

In addition, the think tank based in Washington, D.C., notes that California also imposes “additional burdens on gas prices via environmental programs and regulations like carbon taxes,” which contribute to raising the final price.

Trump has repeatedly questioned energy policies in the Golden State, arguing that state taxes and regulations unnecessarily raise the cost of gasoline for consumers.