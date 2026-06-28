Trump announces the construction of 'one of the best golf courses in the world' in Washington, DC, which will be open to the public

Published by Joaquín Núñez 28 de junio, 2026

Donald Trump announced the comprehensive renovation of a historic golf course in Washington, D.C. The president shared the news on Truth Social, noting that once completed, it will be “one of the best golf courses in the world” and open to the public.

This Sunday, President Trump toured the monuments, fountains, and historic sites renovated during his administration. He was accompanied by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and his team. During the tour, they passed by the East Potomac Park Golf Course, one of the city’s most iconic golf courses, with views of the major monuments.

According to the president, the course is "in very poor general condition and practically unplayable." He argued that this is the result of years of neglect and insufficient investment in maintenance.

In this context, Trump noted that the Department of the Interior will carry out the renovation and that the new design will maintain public access. Construction will begin on September 1. In addition to completely modernizing the facilities, the goal is for the course to meet the necessary conditions to host top-tier tournaments.

"Tom Fazio, the Great Golf Course Architect, and his son, Gavin, participated on the tour with us, whereupon it was determined that, on this fantastic site, with water and unparalleled views of D.C.’s Monuments, we will build one of the Greatest Golf Courses anywhere in the World which, importantly, will also be made available to the Public. When completed, this Course will have the ability to host Major Golf Tournaments, including The U.S. Open, The Ryder Cup, The PGA Championship, and other top PGA Tour events,” the president wrote on his Truth Social account.

Before announcing the project, Trump highlighted the restoration work carried out by his administration in various public spaces in Washington, D.C. He mentioned that 73 statues, monuments, and fountains were renovated or beautified. He referred primarily to the reflecting pool, which was restored to working order after major repairs.

Opened in 1923, the East Potomac Golf Links is one of the few public courses located within the nation’s capital. Built on an artificial island in the Potomac River and managed by the National Park Service, the complex currently features three golf courses, a driving range, and an academy for players of all skill levels.