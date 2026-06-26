New York: Municipal agency approves rent freeze for nearly one million apartments

Published by Carlos Dominguez 26 de junio, 2026

In a new blow to New York’s housing supply, the Rent Guidelines Board (RGB), the agency responsible for regulating rent-controlled units, approved a freeze on rents for nearly one million apartments subject to “rent stabilization.”

The measure, spearheaded by socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani, was hailed as a victory for tenants but poses yet another risk to the city’s already deteriorating real estate market.

The New York Post (NYP) reported that the board approved the rent freeze by 7 votes to 1 for both one-year and two-year leases, affecting nearly one million rent-stabilized units in New York.

The rent freeze divides New York

The decision fulfills a campaign promise by Mamdani, who prioritizes state intervention over market signals.

A panel member representing landlords resigned before the vote, claiming that the agency had ceased to be a technical body and had become a political tool designed to impose the freeze “at any cost.”

The RGB has frozen rents only three times in its entire history: all under Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio, in 2015, 2016, and again in 2020, and all for one-year periods.