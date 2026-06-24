Zohran Mamdani's socialist wave sweeps New York Democratic primaries and threatens to reach Washington

Published by Carlos Dominguez 24 de junio, 2026

New York’s socialist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, celebrated a night of significant victories following Tuesday’s Democratic primaries, in which his far-left candidates secured key victories that could extend their influence beyond the city to Washington.

The big surprise of the night was the projected victory of Darializa Avila Chevalier, a community organizer backed by the mayor and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). The New York Post reported that Avila Chevalier narrowly defeated veteran Representative Adriano Espaillat in District 13, with 49.3% to 46% of the votes counted. Espaillat, a five-term representative, eventually conceded defeat.

Alongside her, former City Comptroller Brad Lander and State Assemblywoman Claire Valdez also prevailed over their more moderate rivals. With these results—and a likely sweep by DSA candidates in the state elections—Mamdani sees an opening to bring his “affordability” agenda to Congress.

A radical agenda and controversial stances

The candidates backed by Mamdani share strongly left-wing and anti-Israel positions that until recently were considered fringe within the party. Both Avila Chevalier and Valdez have made their opposition to the Jewish state one of their main platforms: They describe Israeli actions in Gaza as “genocide,” demand a complete end to U.S. military aid to the country, and promote boycott and divestment.

Lander, although not a formal member of the DSA, strongly aligned himself with Mamdani and promised to “reset” the U.S. relationship with Israel. “We should not accept money from corporate PACs on Wall Street, the crypto industry, AI, or AIPAC,” he declared, emphasizing the need to prioritize working families.

Other shared proposals include the abolition of ICE, expropriations from landlords deemed “bad landlords,” and extreme immigration policies. Avila Chevalier has even gone so far as to state that she does not believe foreign criminals should be deported.