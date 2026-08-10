BREAKING | Magnitude 7.4 earthquake rocks Colombia: President Abelardo de la Espriella declares state of emergency, 111 reported dead

Published by Carlos Dominguez 10 de agosto, 2026

A strong magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Colombia on Monday, leaving an initial death toll of 111. It was also felt in several of the South American nation's major cities, as well as in areas of Ecuador and Panama, according to reports from authorities and the AFP news agency.

The quake occurred at 7:34 a.m. local time and had its epicenter in San José del Palmar, in the department of Chocó, in western Colombia.

The Colombian Geological Service (SGC) had initially reported a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 but later updated the reading to 7.4, according to El Espectador. The agency estimated the earthquake's depth at about 60 miles.

The tremor was felt in numerous locations across Colombia, including Bogotá, Cali, Medellín, Bucaramanga, Villavicencio, Cúcuta, Valledupar and Envigado.

Timestamps are Eastern Time (E.T.).

03:30 pm María Corina Machado expresses her solidarity with Colombia 21:55 10/08/2026 21:58 10/08/2026 Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado expressed her solidarity with the Colombian people following the powerful earthquake with its epicenter in San José del Palmar, Chocó, which affected several areas of the neighboring country.



In a message on X, she noted that Venezuelans, who have "suffered the devastating impact of earthquakes," stand in solidarity with the affected families.



"To President @abdelaespriella and his government team, we send you much strength during these difficult times; we trust in your responsibility and diligence in addressing this emergency," added the Nobel Peace Prize laureate.



She affirmed that Venezuela, which has received Colombia's support in its darkest hours, "is today more united than ever with the Colombian people."

03:16 pm EU 'ready to provide more support' after Colombia quake 21:21 10/08/2026 21:21 10/08/2026 EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday the European Union was "ready to provide more support" after a powerful earthquake struck Colombia.



"Tonight, Europe's heart is with the people of Colombia after the terrible earthquake in the Choco region. We have already mobilised Copernicus, our satellite service, to help with rescue operations," von der Leyen said on social media.

02:36 pm Colombia's president declares a state of emergency following an earthquake that has left at least 111 people dead 20:54 10/08/2026 20:54 10/08/2026 Abelardo de la Espriella declared a state of emergency on Monday following the powerful earthquake that struck the western part of the country.



The 7.4-magnitude earthquake left at least 111 dead and 87 injured, according to a statement from the president in Bogotá. De la Espriella took charge of coordinating the emergency response and pledged to prioritize assistance for the affected communities in the hardest-hit areas. People remain near a collapsed building after an earthquake in Manizales, ColombiaAFP.

01:00 pm Bukele expresses solidarity with Colombia 19:47 10/08/2026 19:57 10/08/2026 Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele expressed his solidarity with Colombia following the strong earthquake that struck this morning.



In a message on X, he stated that he is closely monitoring the aftermath of the earthquake and that his prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives, the injured and all Colombians who are going through difficult times.



Bukele noted that Colombia has emergency and rescue teams in the affected areas, and expressed confidence in their response capabilities.



However, he assured that El Salvador is in communication and ready to provide immediate support with rescue teams, doctors, paramedics, supplies or any other assistance deemed necessary.

12:59 pm Death toll from Colombia earthquake rises to 69 19:25 10/08/2026 21:32 10/08/2026 At least 69 people died in various parts of western Colombia as a result of the strong earthquake that struck the country on Monday, local authorities reported.



According to reports from governors and mayors compiled by AFP in the coffee-growing region of Risaralda, whose capital is Pereira, 40 deaths have been recorded, making it the hardest-hit area so far. In Valle del Cauca, whose capital is Cali, there are 27 fatalities. In Manizales, two deaths have been reported. Rescuers search for survivors at a collapsed building after an earthquake in Manizales, ColombiaAFP.

11:15 aM U.S. monitoring earthquake in Colombia, has offered support 6:55 p.m. August 10, 2026 19:57 10/08/2026 Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on X that the Trump administration is closely monitoring the strong earthquake that struck Colombia and declared itself ready to support the Colombian people and the government of President Abelardo de la Espriella.



Rubio recommended that U.S. citizens in Colombia register with the State Department's STEP system and follow the U.S. embassy in Bogotá's social media accounts to receive the latest information.

11:00 aM De La Espriella heads to Bogotá to lead emergency response 6:43 p.m. August 10, 2026 19:57 10/08/2026 Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella announced on X that he is heading to Bogotá to focus on the emergency response efforts the country is facing. He reported that he has convened a Unified Command Post at the UNGRD, from where he will personally lead efforts to assist communities in Chocó, the Coffee Region, and all affected areas.



In his message, the president assured Colombians going through difficult times that they "are not alone."

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​"You have a president who cares deeply about his people and who will do whatever it takes to protect you, stand by you, and help the affected regions move forward, together," said De La Espriella.

10:50 aM At least 18 dead in Pereira 6:42 p.m. August 10, 2026 19:57 10/08/2026 According to AFP, at least 18 people died in the Colombian city of Pereira as a result of the strong earthquake, Mayor Mauricio Salazar reported.



"The situation is critical," said the mayor of Pereira in an interview with Caracol Radio, after confirming this initial death toll from the magnitude 7.4 earthquake, which had its epicenter in the neighboring department of Chocó. Rescuers look for survivors at a collapsed building after an earthquake in Pereira, ColombiaAFP.

10:41 AM Collapsed buildings and people trapped in Cali 6:39 p.m. August 10, 2026 19:57 10/08/2026 At least 20 structures collapsed in the Colombian city of Cali, and people are trapped under the rubble due to the strong earthquake that shook the western part of the country, the local mayor reported.



"At the moment, we have at least 20 collapsed structures in Cali with people trapped. I have requested assistance from the mayor of Bogotá and the mayor of Medellín in the form of rescue teams," said Alejandro Eder, mayor of Colombia's third-largest city, on X.