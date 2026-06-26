'You're next': Pressure is mounting within the Democratic Party to replace Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries as 'the old models are no longer working'

Published by Israel Duro 26 de junio, 2026

The division within the Democratic Party is accelerating. The latest to speak out forcefully was Senator Elissa Slotkin, who called for “new leadership” and asserted that “the old models are no longer working,” referring to Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries.

In fact, the latter was met with chants of “you’re next” from victorious socialists in last Wednesday’s primaries against incumbent representatives. This was something the minority leader declined to comment on when questioned.

"We need new leadership"

During her appearance on the Straight Shooter program on SiriusXM, the senator acknowledged host Stephen A. Smith the dilemma facing her party: “Every day there’s a debate within the party about the path forward.”

A path that, in light of the victories of radicals like Platner in Maine or several socialists in New York, is clear to her: “That's why I believe we need significant new leadership. The old models are no longer working, and that includes the Democratic Party,”

“Democrats were soundly defeated in 2024. I was in a swing state, and I won that same year. To me, the lesson was simple. Democrats had too many priorities. They tried to make everyone happy and answer every question. When you prioritize everything, no one knows what you actually stand for.”

"A simple message"

Slotkin also noted that Democrats should take note of how the Republicans achieved the trifecta in 2024: “Donald Trump came in with one clear message. He said, 'I’m going to make your life more affordable. I’m going to put more money in your pocket.' He won because he kept his message simple and focused on the issue Americans cared most about."

Jeffries, meanwhile, again rejected the radical positions of Democratic nominee Darializa Avila Chevalier, who is running for a seat in the House of Representatives. He was also questioned by Joe Kernen about divisions within the Democratic Party ahead of the upcoming elections and the rise of progressives whose supporters chanted, 'You're next, you're next' at him:

“We all agree with what you just said, but it totally shifted from what we’re talking about is whether the Democratic Party includes someone in that tent that believes these things. I don’t think any of those things are going to solve what you just talked about or answer to any of our problems that you delineate so eloquently.

They were saying, 'you’re next' about Hakeem Jeffries. 'You’re next, you’re next, you’re next.' You can’t think this is a positive development in New York politics, can you? And, oh, they’ll just, you know, ‘Dems will be Dems’ or something like that. I don’t see how you can say that.”

“This isn’t a ‘Democrats are just like that’ kind of situation”

To which the Minority Leader responded evasively, once again lashing out at Donald Trump: “First of all, I’ve clearly rejected those things. That’s number one. Number two, my record speaks for itself. This is not a ‘Dems will be Dems’ situation. Donald Trump is the President of the United States of America right now. Are you kidding me?”

Jeffries then spoke about not generalizing regarding whether one should “get along” with every member of Congress from his party:

“The reality is, primaries do happen. There are 435 members of the House of Representatives. And am I going to agree with every single member on the Democratic or Republican side on every issue? Of course not. But there are members, you know, who are on their way, you know, into Congress right now who, you know, I have a long track record of having worked with."