Republican candidate Tano Tijerina: 'President Donald Trump was able to resolve the chaos we were facing at the border'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 24 de junio, 2026

On the Voz News program, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed Tano Tijerina, the Republican candidate for Texas’s 28th District, discussing his candidacy and the current challenges facing not only the election but also the state.

“Mexicans and Hispanics in District 28 are truly conservative, and that’s what needs to be emphasized more and more. President Donald Trump pardoned Representative Henry Cuellar, but the people in the South aren’t going to forgive him, and that’s what he needs to understand. Look at what Trump has done with all the problems he inherited at the border—there’s hardly anything happening there anymore. We have to keep up this level of security. I switched from Democrat to Republican because the party changed its agenda and is no longer what it used to be. The party my grandfather belonged to is gone, and I thank God for opening my eyes,” said Tijerina.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.