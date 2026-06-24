Republican primaries: Alan Wilson wins in South Carolina after receiving a last-minute endorsement from Donald Trump

Published by Joaquín Núñez 23 de junio, 2026

Alan Wilson won the Republican primary for governor in South Carolina. The state attorney general defeated the lieutenant governor, Pamela Evette, in the runoff election. In an unusual turn of events for a Republican primary, both candidates had the backing of President Donald Trump.

In the first round, held on Tuesday, June 9, Evette finished in first place with 28% of the vote, followed closely by Wilson with 26%. Since neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote, both advanced to a runoff election.

Despite having supported Evette in the first round, the president extended that support to Wilson just a few days before the runoff: “South Carolina, both Pam Evette and Alan Wilson! Vote for Pam or Alan,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

In the end, Wilson won comfortably with 68% of the vote, compared to Evette’s 32%. The attorney general won in nearly every county in the state, with the exception of Horry, Marion, and Marlboro.

Thus, South Carolina’s attorney general will run for governor in November against Democrat Jermaine Johnson, the current state representative.

If elected, Wilson will follow in the footsteps of Henry McMaster, who also used the attorney general’s office as a springboard to become the state’s governor.

Who is Alan Wilson?

Alan Wilson has served as South Carolina’s attorney general since 2011 and has been re-elected three times. He is the longest-serving attorney general in the state’s history. During his tenure, he has spearheaded initiatives to combat human trafficking, drug trafficking, and crimes against minors.

Nationally, Wilson gained prominence as one of the leading conservative voices among Republican attorneys general. He led or participated in numerous legal challenges against policies of Democratic administrations.

In addition to Trump’s endorsement, he was supported by prominent conservative figures, including Senators Ted Cruz and Tim Scott. He was also supported by Ralph Norman and Nancy Mace, who finished third and fifth, respectively, in the first round of the Republican primary for state governor.

Among other things, he proposes eliminating the state income tax, tightening immigration policies, expanding educational freedom, combating drug trafficking, reducing regulations, and implementing an agenda aligned with President Trump's.

The candidate is the son of Congressman Joe Wilson, who has represented South Carolina’s 2nd District in the House of Representatives since 2001. He gained national fame in September 2009 when he interrupted a speech by President Barack Obama before a joint session of Congress by shouting “You’re lying!” as he defended his healthcare reform