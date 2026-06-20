Trump Surprises South Carolina by Endorsing Both Runoff Candidates

Published by Joaquín Núñez 19 de junio, 2026

Donald Trump announced his dual endorsement in the runoff of the Republican gubernatorial primary in South Carolina. Despite having supported the local lieutenant governor, Pamela Evette, in the first round, the president extended that support to Alan Wilson, the state attorney general.

In the first round, held on Tuesday, June 9, Evette finished in first place with 28% of the vote, followed closely by Wilson with 26%. Since neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote, both advanced to a runoff election, scheduled for June 23.

Despite having received Trump’s endorsement more than a week before the primary, the current lieutenant governor only beat the attorney general by 2.7 percentage points. In this context, and just a few days before the runoff, Trump announced that he would endorse both Evette and Wilson.

“There are two Highly Respected Candidates running to be your next Governor in the June 23rd Republican Runoff Election, your current Lieutenant Governor, Pam Evette, and your current Attorney General, Alan Wilson. Both have had amazing careers, and have been with me from the beginning," the president wrote on his Truth Social.

"I can’t hurt one of them by only Endorsing the other, so, therefore, I am going to Endorse, for Governor of South Carolina, both Pam Evette and Alan Wilson! It’s a Wealth of Riches – With either one you can’t go wrong. Vote for Pam or Alan,” he added.

Wilson, the son of Congressman Joe Wilson, has served as South Carolina’s attorney general since 2011 and has been re-elected three times. Shortly after Trump’s post, he responded on social media: "When President Trump needed fighters, I was in the fight. Now, I am running for Governor to keep South Carolina strong, conservative, and free. Thank you, President Trump. I am grateful for your support and I am ready to keep fighting for South Carolina."

The state attorney general also has the backing of prominent conservative figures, including Senator Ted Cruz, as well as Ralph Norman and Nancy Mace, who placed third and fifth, respectively, in the first round of the Republican primary for governor of the state.

Among other things, he proposes eliminating the state income tax, tightening immigration policies, expanding educational freedom, combating drug trafficking, reducing regulations, and implementing an agenda aligned with that of President Trump.

For her part, Evette was endorsed by the popular governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster. Regarding her platform, she promises to eliminate the state income tax, expand educational freedom, defend President Trump’s agenda, modernize the state’s infrastructure, and create the South Carolina Office of Government Efficiency (SCOGE), among other things.