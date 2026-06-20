Economist Daniel Lacalle: “Based on what we’ve seen in the memorandum of understanding, the U.S. won’t give the Iranian regime a single cent”

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 19 de junio, 2026

On the Voz News program, anchor and executive director Karina Yapor interviewed economist Daniel Lacalle about the current global geopolitical situation and its effects on the economy, including both the agreements between President Donald Trump and Iran, as well as the possibility of regime change in Cuba.

“The world must realize that a regime like Iran’s cannot be allowed to charge for passage through the Strait of Hormuz, nor can it be allowed to retain enriched uranium. Consequently, the market reaction has been very positive: oil prices have plummeted to below $80 in the United States, and the stock markets have reacted positively but cautiously. […] As outlined in the memorandum of understanding with Iran, the United States will not give them a single cent; everything is conditional on the exact fulfillment of the document’s terms. […] Regarding Cuba, I must say that the regime is afraid because it knows its days are numbered.

You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video below.