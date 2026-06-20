“Go After Me”: Newsom Publicly Defies Trump Amid Federal Investigation Against Him

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 19 de junio, 2026

California’s Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, struck a defiant tone on Thursday against both President Donald Trump as against his administration, as federal investigations involving both him and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, continue, downplaying the probes. During an interview with MSNBC in Chicago, the left-wing leader compared the Justice Department’s investigations against him to practices associated with authoritarian governments. “This is stuff that happens in other countries, that’s all I’ll say. He wants to go after me? Go after me.,” Newsom said.

Far from being the first time he has spoken out about this situation, the truth is that the governor of California has maintained over the past few days that the scrutiny is politically motivated rather than administratively driven. “He isn’t coming after me because of mean tweets, but because I am considering running for President. He hates that I consistently call him out. He is simply the most corrupt President in American history. We have nothing to hide,” Newsom wrote on X.

Newsom, who has had frequent clashes with Trump since the beginning of his second presidential term, revealed last Monday that both he and the First Lady of California had become the subject of a federal investigation. In a social media post made that same day, the governor stated that he and his wife had “been put on Donald Trump’s hit list.” Similarly, the left-wing leader claimed that federal investigators have questioned family members, friends, and former staff members, in addition to requesting documents from his office as part of an effort to determine whether any misconduct occurred.

Despite his statements, several media outlets have revealed that the investigation was not only not initiated at Trump’s behest but reportedly stemmed from whistleblower complaints filed with the Department of Justice office in Sacramento. Reports indicate that the questions regarding Newsom’s wife are related to tax matters, while concerns about the governor center on the conduct of current and former advisors.