Trump lashes out at the Democrats’ woke madness in NY: the mother will be a 'gestating parent' and the father, a 'non-gestating parent'

Published by Israel Duro 16 de junio, 2026

Woke chaos in New York. That could be—should be—the title of the bill that Democratic state lawmakers have passed to banish a word as hateful, as horrendous and dangerous, as pejorative and insulting to any woman as “mother.”

For all these reasons, Blue Party lawmakers in New York have spent their time—paid for by taxpayer money—to eradicate that terrible word from the Imperial State.

Following the passage of the bill—described as “progressive” by its authors—both “mother” and “father” will disappear from state laws regarding child custody and paternity. A first step that does not seem to bode well for any legislation drafted on this topic by these same politicians.

"Gestating parent," "non-gestating parent"

Now, "mother" will be replaced by "gestating parent," while "father" will be "non-gestating parent"—or even simply “parent”—in family courts, as well as in legislation regarding domestic matters and education.

Other changes envisaged by the bill include that proceedings to determine who is the biological father of a child would be referred to as "parentage" cases—rather than "paternity" cases. In addition, a “putative father”—also known as a “deadbeat dad”—would be referred to as “presumed parent.”

The bill, introduced by Senator Luis Sepúlveda (D-Bronx) and Assemblywoman Amy Paulin (D-Westchester), both of whom have radical leftist profiles, was rushed through the Assembly in March and the Senate this week and now goes to Governor Kathy Hochul’s office for her signature.

"It's runaway woke culture"

"It’s runaway woke culture. It’s a competition to see who can outdo the other," said Gerard Kassar, president of the state Conservative Party and a longtime former staffer in the state Senate and Assembly, in remarks reported by the New York Post.

Trump also lashed out at the bill from his Truth Social account, reposting the NYP article and repeating the headline in a critical tone.