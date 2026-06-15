Gavin Newsom accuses Trump of ‘personal vendetta' and claims he is under investigation by federal agents

Published by Joaquín Núñez 15 de junio, 2026

Gavin Newsom has denounced judicial persecution against him by Donald Trump. At a press conference held on Monday, the governor of California stated that federal agents are investigating him, his wife, Jennifer Siebel, and his chief of staff, Nathan Barankin. The Democrat stated that they have nothing to hide and that this is a "personal vendetta" on Trump’s part.

Although the Department of Justice (DOJ) has not confirmed any ongoing investigation against the governor of California and his wife, Newsom held a press conference in which he claimed that his family is the victim of judicial persecution.

He also noted that the alleged investigations are linked to his political ambitions ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

"In recent days, federal agents have knocked on the doors of family, friends, and former employees. Not because they found a crime, because they're simply trying to find one. They're demanding records. They're abusing the grand jury process, digging through years and years of random documents. Donald Trump isn't just coming after me because of my mean tweets. He's coming after me because I'm considering running for president, because he hates that I consistently called him out over and over again for his lies and deceit,” Newsom said.

"Donald Trump who I know is watching because he watches everything. I have a message for you. You can subpoena my records. You can investigate me. You can harass me. Put my name on every and any enemy's list you have, but leave my wife and family out of your personal vendetta," he added.

Since his return to the White House, some of Trump’s former and current adversaries have been the subject of federal investigations, including former FBI Director, James Comey; former National Security Advisor, John Bolton; Minnesota Governor Tim Walz; Senator Adam Schiff; and former Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Governor Newsom’s office stated that federal authorities have been investigating him for months without finding sufficient evidence to file charges, so they expanded the scope of their investigation.