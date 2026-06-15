Trump threatens 100% tariff on French wines over digital services tax

Published by Williams Perdomo 15 de junio, 2026

President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 100% tariff on French wine and champagne unless Paris eliminates the digital services tax levied on tech companies. He made the remarks in a conversation published by The New York Post.

In 2019, AFP noted, France imposed a 3% tax on revenue generated by tech companies—including U.S. giants such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Alphabet, Google’s parent company—within the country’s borders.

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with Trump on Monday before the G7 summit begins in the resort town of Evian, on the shores of Lake Geneva.

"We will have a respectful but firm discussion," Macron told French television on Monday ahead of the meeting.

"Tariffs don't do anyone any good, especially tariffs between G7 countries," Macron said, calling for trade "stability."

In the interview with The New York Post, Trump said he had asked Macron "not to charge American companies."

"If they do, I have no choice but to charge a 100% tariff on all champagnes and all wines coming out of France," he was quoted as saying.

"All he has to do is get rid of the sales tax, and he wouldn't have that kind of pressure," he said of Macron.