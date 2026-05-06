Rubio's press conference: More pressure on Iran, Cuba's failed model and Diosdado is still a 'narcoterrorist'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 5 de mayo, 2026

Marco Rubio headlined a press conference at the White House. The secretary of state took the podium to replace Karoline Leavitt, who is on maternity leave. Rubio addressed current developments in the conflict with Iran, the crisis in Cuba and answered a question related to a Venezuelan official.

As reported by Politico, Rubio is not Leavitt's official replacement. Instead, several prominent figures in the Trump administration will take turns answering reporters' questions, including Vice President JD Vance, Cabinet members, and high-profile officials.

The secretary of state began by explaining the recently announced Project Freedom, which aims to restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

"The goal of it is to rescue almost 23,000 civilians from 87 different countries that are trapped inside the Gulf, and left for dead in the Persian Gulf by the Iranian regime. For more than two months now, these innocent sailors have been stranded," Rubio said.

"This is not an offensive operation. This is a defensive operation, and what that means is very simple: there's no shooting unless we're shot at first. We're not attacking them, but if they're attacking us or they're attacking a ship, you need to respond to that," he added.

"Operation Epic Fury has concluded"

In addition, the secretary of state assured that Operation Epic Fury had ended, arguing that the United States met its objectives: "We are not looking forward to a new crisis. We prefer the path of peace. What the president would prefer is an agreement, which, so far, is not the path Iran has chosen."

In turn, he specified the continuity of Operation Economic Fury, which "continues to impose maximum pressure on the Iranian regime and what remains of their already frail economy." According to the Treasury Department, this initiative seeks to dismantle Iran's revenue sources, including oil smuggling, undeclared banking networks and weapons procurement.

"Every day the conflict continues, our leverage on Iran will continue to increase, and their position will continue to weaken," he added.

The secretary of state also made the case for why Iran should not have a nuclear weapon, noting the deterrent capability it would give the regime: "If Iran had a nuclear weapon, and they decided to close the Straits... we wouldn't be able to do anything about it. A nuclear-armed Iran could do whatever the hell they want with the Straits, and there's nothing anyone would be able to do about it".

Rubio on Cuba: "The only thing worse than a communist is an incompetent communist"

When asked about the situation in Cuba, the secretary of state denied the existence of an "oil blockade" against the island. He clarified that, before, Cuba "used to get free oil from Venezuela." The official explained that the Cuban regime sold 60% of that free oil for cash, adding that, with the current energy situation, Venezuela decided not to give away oil anymore.

"So the problem at Cuba is is worse. Their economic model doesn't work. Doesn't work. And the people who are in charge can't fix it. And the reason that I can't fix it is not just because they're communists that's bad enough, but they're incompetent communists. The the only thing worse than a communist is an incompetent one," Rubio added.

Moments later, he was asked about the situation in Venezuela, specifically whether the Department of State still considered Diosdado Cabello, Venezuela's minister of Interior Relations, Justice and Peace, as a "narcoterrorist" and a "narco-trafficker." Rubio responded that the policy has not changed and that the terms remain the same.