Published by Williams Perdomo 15 de junio, 2026

American actress Anne Schedeen, remembered as Kate Tanner, the devoted mother who lived with the lovable alien in the hit comedy ALF, has died at age 77. The news was confirmed via her official Facebook page.

"She was a force. And it is unimaginable to think about life without her in it. But as she said, “I’m always with you.” And she’s right. The memories, artwork, belly laughter, handmade jewelry, oil paintings, sculptures, costumes, and all around joie de vivre live on," her family wrote in a statement posted on their social media.

Her agent, Tom Markley, president and CEO of Metropolitan Talent Agency, also confirmed her passing: “Anne was a true artist and friend. One of a kind. I’ll miss her." The cause of death was not disclosed.

Schedeen, as The Hollywood Reporter noted, was born on January 8, 1949, and grew up on a farm outside Portland, Oregon. Before rising to fame, she made a living selling clothes and working as a model, until a major agent took her on and within less than a month she landed a contract with Universal.