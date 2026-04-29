Congress urged to defund abortion in wake of Planned Parenthood $90M COVID loan revelation

Published by Just The News | By Tate Miller | The Center Square contributor 29 de abril, 2026

(The Center Square) - With the revelation that Planned Parenthood – though ineligible – received about $90 million in taxpayer funding via COVID loans under the Biden Administration, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America urged Congress to keep tax dollars from funding abortion.

President of SBA Pro-Life America Marjorie Dannenfelser told The Center Square that “Congress must act before July 4 to keep Big Abortion defunded through reconciliation, or else last year’s victory in the Working Families Tax Cuts will expire and abortion businesses will be fully funded to the tune of more than half a billion dollars again.”

“Taxpayers should never be forced to fund the violent abortion industry that exploits women and children,” Dannenfelser said.

“We are grateful to SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler and our many allies on Capitol Hill who have demanded investigation and repayment,” in relation to the COVID loan issue, Dannenfelser said.

As an SBA Pro-Life America press release said, documents recently obtained by the Oversight Project for the Small Business Administration revealed that the Biden-Harris administration “labeled communications about Covid-era loans to Planned Parenthood under the code word ‘Benghazi’ in order to thwart Freedom of Information Act requests.”

Planned Parenthood “collected approximately $90 million in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans meant to provide emergency relief for small businesses shut down, even though they were ineligible by law,” the release stated.

Dannenfelser told The Center Square that Planned Parenthood “is not an entity that deserves Americans’ hard-earned tax dollars, especially not forgivable loans meant for emergency small business relief, which they could only obtain illegally.”

“Planned Parenthood leads the Big Abortion industry, ending more than 434,000 lives in their last reported year while taking in more than $2 billion in income,” Dannenfelser stated.

As The Center Square has reported, Planned Parenthood’s healthcare numbers lag significantly behind its abortion count.

For instance, as evidenced by its latest report, Planned Parenthood performed more abortions in 2023-24 than “pap tests, miscarriage care, preventive and primary care visits, prenatal services, HPV vaccines, examination and treatment of abnormal cervical cells (including LEEP, colposcopy, and cryotherapy procedures), and diagnostic procedures for cancer treatment and prevention (including biopsies, samplings, and other gynecological surgeries) combined,” a Charlotte Lozier research associate previously told The Center Square.

As SBA Pro-Life America’s press release stated, Planned Parenthood's latest report also shows that “they ended the lives of more than 434,000 unborn babies in 2023-24, an increase of more than 32,000 from the previous year, while their taxpayer funding hit $832 million or nearly $2.3 million per day.

“They knew letting Planned Parenthood help itself to taxpayer-funded Covid loans was illegal – so they tried to cover their tracks using, of all things, the national horror of Benghazi,” Dannefelser said.

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