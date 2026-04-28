Florida gives green light to armed volunteers in places of worship

Published by Diane Hernández 28 de abril, 2026

The state of Florida has approved a new regulation that will allow churches, synagogues and mosques to appoint armed volunteers to beef up security during religious ceremonies and activities. The measure, known as SB 52, has been presented as a solution to reduce protection costs for congregations with limited resources.

The law was signed by Governor Ron DeSantis and will take effect July 1.

"Armed volunteers" without professional security status

According to the regulation, places of worship will be able to appoint members of the congregation as armed security volunteers without the need to hire them as private guards or require specific professional licenses, as long as there is no financial compensation.

However, these volunteers must meet a series of minimum requirements:

Possess a current permit for concealed carry in Florida.

for concealed carry in Florida. Complete a security training program approved by the state.

approved by the state. Pass a Level 2 background check.

In addition, each religious institution must submit a security plan to the appropriate county sheriff's office for evaluation.

According to local media reports, the rule seeks to offer a legal alternative to small congregations that cannot assume the costs of private security services.

Economic argument and political backing

The initiative's promoters argue that the main objective is to ease the financial burden on religious communities, while strengthening their ability to respond to possible incidents.

Republican Senator Don Gaetz, the bill's promoter, defended the law by arguing that many congregations lack the resources to hire specialized personnel. Along the same lines, state Rep. J.J. Grow noted in legislative debates that "the purpose of the bill is simple: to improve safety for congregations, reduce financial burdens on churches, and provide clear statutory authority so these volunteers operate responsibly and not informally," according to statements reported by Fox News.

The initiative was approved with broad legislative support, registering only one vote against in the House of Representatives.

Context marked by episodes of violence

The approval of SB 52 comes against a backdrop of growing concern about safety in places of worship in the country. According to data cited by local media sources, there have been more than 400 violent incidents in places of worship since 2000, with hundreds of fatalities and injuries.

Among the cases most often mentioned by the drivers of the rule are:

The Sutherland Springs church attack (Texas, 2017), with 26 fatalities.

(Texas, 2017), with 26 fatalities. The Emanuel AME church shooting (South Carolina, 2015), with nine fatalities.

These episodes have been used as an argument to justify the need to strengthen security in religious spaces.