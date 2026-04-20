Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer resigns amid misconduct investigation

Published by Joaquín Núñez 20 de abril, 2026

Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Secretary of Labor, resigned from her post. Her departure from the Trump administration came as she was under internal investigation for misconduct related to a possible extramarital affair with a member of her security detail and allegations of mistreatment and drinking alcohol on the job.

Chavez-DeRemer is the third member of Donald Trump's Cabinet to leave office, following the firings of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi. Markwayne Mullins replaced Noem, while Bondi's position is filled on an interim basis by Todd Blanche.

Steven Cheung, White House communications director, reported the Labor secretary's resignation. The official provided few details about the nature of her departure and thanked her for her stewardship of nearly a year and two months.

"Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be leaving the administration to take a position in the private sector. She has done a phenomenal job in her role by protecting American workers, enacting fair labor practices, and helping Americans gain additional skills to improve their lives," Cheung said.

Cheung also noted that Keith Sonderling will serve as Labor secretary until President Trump nominates a successor.

As for the investigation against Chavez-DeRemer, it was being led by the Department of Labor's inspector general. This is an independent role charged with detecting fraud, abuse of power, or mismanagement within federal agencies. In addition to the alleged extramarital affair, the focus of the investigation includes inappropriate messages sent by her husband and father to employees, allegations of a hostile work environment, and alleged misconduct during official travel.

As a result, several of her key advisors and collaborators were placed on leave or resigned outright in recent months. In addition, the former official's husband, Shawn DeRemer, had been banned from the Labor Department.

Before serving in the Trump administration, Chavez-DeRemer was a member of the House of Representatives, where she represented Oregon's fifth congressional district for two years. She was elected in 2022 and lost re-election in 2024 to Democrat Janelle Bynum. She also served as mayor of Happy Valley for eight years.

Her outspoken profile toward unions prompted three Republican senators to vote against her nomination—Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Rand Paul (R-KY), and Ted Budd (R-NC).

Chávez-DeRemer after his exit: "We live in the best country in the world"

A few hours after the news was known, Chávez-DeRemer expressed himself on social networks, where he remarked that during his administration, he tried to "bridge the gap between business and labor."

"We created new pathways to mortgage-paying jobs, prepared workers to excel in the age of AI, took steps to lower prescription drug costs, promoted retirement security, and so much more," he wrote on his X account.

"We live in the best country in the world, and I am incredibly grateful that I had this opportunity to meet workers across the nation, listen to their stories, and deliver wins for them and their families," she added.

Finally, she thanked President Trump for opening the doors to her "historic" second term in the White House.