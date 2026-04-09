House Democrats fail in their attempt to limit Trump's war powers regarding the Iranian regime

Published by Carlos Dominguez 9 de abril, 2026

Republicans in the House of Representatives blocked an attempt by Democrats to limit the authority of Donald Trump to take military action against the ayatollahs' regime, amid growing frustration over his handling of the conflict in the Middle East.

During a brief pro forma session while Congress is on a two-week recess, Congressman Glenn Ivey (D-Md.) moved to approve by "unanimous consent" a war powers resolution introduced by Democrat Greg Meeks.

The measure sought to permanently end U.S. military operations in Iran and require explicit congressional authorization for any future action. However, lawmaker Chris Smith (R-N.J.), who was presiding over the session, did not recognize the request and abruptly ended the session.

The Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries had called the two-week temporary ceasefire announced by the president on Tuesday "woefully insufficient" and demanded that Congress return immediately for a vote to end what he described as "the madness" in the Middle East.

The attempt, while symbolic and predictably unsuccessful, reflects growing frustration among Democrats with President Trump's handling of the conflict.

The House is currently on a two-week recess and is not expected to formally reconvene until the week of April 13.