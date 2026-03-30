Iran threatens to attack US university campuses in the Middle East

Published by Joaquín Núñez 29 de marzo, 2026

Iran threatened to attack U.S. university campuses in the Middle East. Through a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps declared these university campuses as "legitimate targets." They even advised students and faculty to stay more than a kilometer away for safety.

The warning came as the White House continues to negotiate with the Iranian regime to end the war launched on February 28. On Sunday night, President Donald Trump declared that the regime had agreed to most U.S. demands. The president hopes to be able to reach an agreement by April 6, a date the president imposed as a deadline.

Currently, several U.S. universities have campuses in Middle Eastern countries, including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. These include New York University, Georgetown University, Carnegie Mellon University, Northwestern University and Texas A&M University.

"The reckless rulers of the White House should know that from now on, all universities of the occupying regime and American universities in the West Asia region are legitimate targets for us until two universities are struck in retaliation for the Iranian universities that have been destroyed," the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said.

As for the attacks mentioned in the statement, the regime claimed that the Isfahan University of Technology and Tehran University of Science and Technology were targeted by U.S. and Israeli attacks over the past few weeks.

"All staff, professors, and students of American universities in the region, as well as residents in their surroundings, are advised to stay at least one kilometer away from these universities to ensure their safety," they added.